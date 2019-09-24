Noah Cook
School: Eastside
Last week: Eastside quarterback Noah Cook completed 20 of his 26 pass attempts for 229 yards and threw one touchdown pass in a dominant 39-2 victory over North Clayton last Friday. Cook's 229 yards are a season high.
