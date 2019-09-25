Nine players on Eastside’s roster have received handoffs in 2019. Of those nine, only two have been seniors. Without a workhorse in Taylor Carter patrolling the backfield for the Eagles anymore, the Eagles have shown that, while inexperienced, their running back position is deep.
Eastside turned in its second straight victory of 2019 last Friday night with a dominant 39-2 win over North Clayton. In that game, the Eagles received two rushing touchdowns from freshman Kenai Grier, one from sophomore Ramon Hernandez and one from junior Sincere Johnson.
On an offense built around rushing the football, it was the rushing attack that kept North Clayton’s defense honest on a night where senior quarterback Noah Cook shredded their defense on 20 of 26 passing for 229 yards.
With the Eagles set to travel to Luella Friday, the Eastside rushing attack will likely need to turn in a similar performance in efforts to come away with their third victory in a row and second in Region 4-AAAA play.