Sincere Johnson
School: Eastside
Last week: Eastside running back Sincere Johnson carried the ball 10 times for 65 yards and scored two touchdowns against Druid Hills last Friday. He was the only Eagle to score multiple touchdowns in the game.
Sports Editor
A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.
