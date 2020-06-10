COVINGTON — Newton County’s District 3 will have a new representative on the Board of Commissioners after political newcomer Alana Sanders defeated incumbent Nancy Schulz in the Democratic Primary Election Tuesday night.
Sanders received 2,318 votes to Schulz’s 1,640. There were no Republicans in the race.
Schulz, who was known to be a fiscal conservative, was seeking her fourth term in office.
Bryan Fazio, public information officer for Newton County, said vote tabulations were hampered by a larger-than-normal number of absentee ballots. Elections workers worked to count the votes until about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and then resumed the tabulations at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The tabulations — which are unofficial and incomplete until the election is certified — were submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
In other contested election results:
Superior Court Judge
In the bid for the seat held by retiring Judge Eugene Benton, it appears that Jeffery Foster and Cheveda McCamy are headed for a runoff on Aug. 11. Foster received 11,139 votes to McCamy’s 10,683. Candidate Robert Stansfield came in third with 10,392 votes.
Board of Commissioners, District 1
Catala Hardeman defeated Roy Parham III, 962 to 426, in the Democrat Primary for this seat. Hardeman will now face incubment Republican Stan Edwards in November.
Board of Commissioners, District 5
In a three-way race in the Democratic Primary, no candidate received 50% plus one of the vote. It appears that Dorothy Piedrahita (787 votes, 37.98%) and Casey Durn (653, 31.52%) will be in the August runoff. Cecil Spencer came in third. (632 votes, 30.5%)
The winner of the runoff will face incumbent Republican Ronnie Cowan in the General Election in November.
Board of Education, District 4
In a three-way race for the seat held by the late Almond Turner, it appears that Anderson Bailey and Jeffrey Johnson are headed for a runoff. Bailey received 42% of the vote (1,061), while Jeffrey Johnson received 35.08% (886). Michael Syphoe finished third with 579 votes.
