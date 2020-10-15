I wonder how many people know what this election is about.
The Washington Democrats, who ignore the Constitution, act like the popular vote is the law. The Constitution provides an electoral vote system that makes your vote equal to every voter in all 50 states. Washington Democrats and the media never recognized Trump as our president because Hillary won the popular vote (big city voters). That explain the chaos for you?
An article in the Parade Magazine last week illustrates why your vote may never be important after this election. Instead of the 50 United States, suppose there was a United Countries of the World governed by the Democratic popular vote. Communist China (population 1.439 billion) and India (population 1.380 billion) would rule the United States (population 331 million). Likewise, our states and counties with small populations would have no representation in government. Our country is the first in history with a multi-race equal vote government. That is something to be proud of.
Now as to the coming vote, the local Democrats need to think long and hard about this election and their affiliation with the Washington Democrats. The Washington Republicans are not a class act, but the Washington Democrats are not the answer to our problems. They are the problem. They will destroy everything our military men and women of all races have died for. Our military personnel were and are fighting against Communism outside our country. Our vote is needed to fight against it inside our country. Did they die in vain for your right to an equal vote? The Washington Democrats have published they are Socialists and promise to take our guns away from us when they get in power. They will also take away your vote when they pack the Supreme Court and install the popular vote. In fact, they ignore and hate the Constitution, and so we will lose ALL our Freedoms. For example, they are already studying how to get rid of WHOEVER is elected president. Apparently, Nancy Pelosi has figured out a way to be president. She is already telling other countries what they can or cannot do.
The Washington Democratic/Socialist/Communists think we are stupid. Are they correct? It takes knowledge, intelligence and involvement to rule yourselves and keep your freedom. This election will answer the question. This may be your last equal vote. Vote wisely.
L.O. Cox
Conyers
