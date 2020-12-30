CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Elections has reversed an earlier decision to reduce the number of Election Day precincts for the Senate runoffs on Jan. 5 and will keep the number of precincts at 16.
The Board of Elections voted unanimously Tuesday via an emergency Zoom meeting to reduce the number of precincts to four due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases among elections workers. A court order would have been needed to implement the decision.
However, Elections Supervisor Cynthia Willingham emailed the Citizen Wednesday afternoon to advise that the board had changed course and had decided not to seek the court order. She said the board reached the decision by consensus and that no meeting had been held.
“After carefully considering the possible objections, the board felt it was best to continue with our regularly planned precincts of 16,” Willingham wrote in an email.
Rockdale County issued a statement late Wednesday afternoon stating that the Board of Elections had been advised by the Georgia Secretary of State's Office that the reduction in precincts might not be legal. "After weighing all options and considering the possible implications of enacting such a change days before the election, the board reluctantly decided not to seek the court order," the county stated.
Willingham said voters of the Milstead precinct, formerly located at St. Simon’s Episcopal Church, 1522 Ga. Highway 138 NE, and Stanton precinct, formerly located at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 2533 Stanton Road SE, should be reminded that their election day polling site has been relocated to 1400 Parker Road.
The board’s decision Tuesday was based on the fact that seven poll workers at the Parker Road early voting facility had tested positive for the virus, causing concern that cases could continue to increase. Four of those employees are Election Day managers.
In order to ensure the health and safety of its workers, the board will provide onsite Rapid COVID tests to all staff, as it has previously done.
By reducing the number of polling places from 16 to four, Willingham said fewer than 100 poll workers would have been needed, as opposed to the nearly 200 that are usually employed for an election day.
Wednesday afternoon, Willingham said she had no concerns about having enough poll workers next Tuesday and will have reserve workers available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.