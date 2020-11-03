Election Day Q&A

What time do the polls close in Georgia?

Polls in the state of Georgia are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

When is the deadline to turn in my absentee ballot?

Absentee ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

How do I find out my polling place?

Go to mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/ and fill in your voter registration information to find your polling location.

What IDs are acceptable at the polls?

Go to sos.ga.go/ for the requirements.

How do I know if my absentee ballot arrived on time?

Go to sos.ga.gov and input your voter registration information. Once logged in, there is an option to see your absentee ballot status.

What if I show up right before the polls close and there’s a long line? Will I get to vote?

Yes. As long as you are in line at 7 p.m., you will get to vote.