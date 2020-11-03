COVINGTON — Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown won a fourth term in office in Tuesday night’s General Election balloting, defeating Republican challenger Ken Malcom with 30,102 votes to Malcom’s 23,497.
Two other incumbents did not fare as well. Tax Commissioner Dana Darby, a Republican, lost to Democrat Marcus Jordan, who is currently the county’ s chief tax assessor. Jordan garnered 28,436 votes to Darby’s 24,863.
Republican Coroner Tommy Davis was also defeated by Democrat newcomer Dorothea Bailey-Butts. Davis received 25,253 votes, while Bailey-Butts received 27,995.
In Board of Commissioners district races, two Republicans held on to their seats. In District 1, Stan Edwards won handily over Catalata Hardeman with 71% of the vote — 7,884 to 3,190.
In District 5, Ronnie Cowan also easily defeated Dorothy Piedrahita with 60% of the vote — 6,710 to 4,479.
In the race for district attorney for the Alcovy Judicial Circuit, interim DA Randy McGinley, a Republican, appeared headed for victory over Democrat Destiny Bryant. McGinley had 59% of the vote, compared to 41% for Bryant at 11 p.m Tuesday. The Alcovy Circuit includes both Newton and Walton counties. All Walton precincts had not reported when these votes were tallied.
A referendum calling for a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for transportation was turned down by Newton County voters with 27,905 “no” votes to 23,226 “yes” votes.
All vote totals are considered unofficial until the election results are certified by the Board of Elections.
