COVINGTON — Philip Johnson, chairman of Newton County’s Board of Elections, said county elections employees will likely work through the weekend to carry out the hand recount of presidential election ballots ordered by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Raffensperger on Wednesday announced that the state will conduct a hand recount of the nearly 5 million ballots cast in the 2020 presidential race. Roughly 14,000 votes separate President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

"With the margin being so close, it will require a full by hand recount in each county," said Raffensperger, a Republican. "This will help build confidence.

"It will be an audit, a recount and a re-canvas all at once," he added.

Raffensperger formally called for the hand recount as part of a regular audit of the election results, which were poised to be done via an electronic sampling of ballots before Raffensperger revised the process under emergency powers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, all 159 county elections boards in Georgia will have until the certification deadline of Nov. 20 to count by hand every in-person, mail-in and provisional ballot cast in last week’s election, Raffensperger said.

A recount of this magnitude has not been conducted before in Georgia and follows record turnout in the Nov. 3 General Election. Raffensperger said the hand count should instill confidence in the final election results amid growing – and unproven – accusations of voter fraud.

“We understand the significance of this for not just Georgia but for every single American,” Raffensperger said. “At the end of the day, when we do a hand count, then we can answer the question of exactly what was the final margin in this race.”

Johnson said Newton Elections Supervisor Angela Mantle was working Wednesday on the audit and would likely get further instructions on the recount of nearly 55,000 ballots cast in Newton County in a conference call with the Secretary of State’s Office on Thursday.

“We will begin as soon as the procedure is set by the (Secretary of State),” said Johnson in an email. “We will probably use staff and temporary employees who worked on the election during the Nov. 3 General Election.”

Johnson said he expects multiple teams to be formed. Once the number of teams has been determined, a location for the recount will be selected where teams and observers can be set up.

“Undoubtedly we will work through the weekend so that we can finish in time for the results to be certified by us to the state and by the state on or about Friday, Nov. 20,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he would share more information about the recount process as it becomes available.

“This is going to be a real challenge for our permanent and temporary staff, but I have full confidence we will complete the recount and report our results as required by the (Secretary of State),” he said.

Cynthia Willingham, supervisor of elections in Rockdale County, said it is difficult to know how long it will take to recount 44,942 ballots cast in Rockdale County since they are working with a new voting system.

“Whatever task we must perform will be conducted at the Board of Elections Office, 1261 Commercial Drive, Suite B,” she said.