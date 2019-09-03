CONYERS — Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said on Aug. 29 that Rockdale County set a record in July for employed residents.
Rockdale ended July with 43,420 employed residents – a new all-time high. The number increased by 189 in July and 284 as compared to last July.
Rockdale also saw its unemployment rate fall again and its labor force grow, preliminary numbers show.
“Georgia continues to perform well in terms of jobs, claims and other data I’m seeing,” said Butler. “Georgia’s strong economy was also evident in July in our local communities where we again set several records.”
Nationally, the unemployment rate was unchanged in July at 3.7 percent. Georgia’s rate dropped 0.1 percentage points to settle at 3.6 percent. A year ago, Georgia’s unemployment rate sat at 3.8 percent.
Rates fell or held steady across nine of Georgia’s 12 planning regions.
In Rockdale, the unemployment rate rose in July by 0.3 percentage points, settling at 4 percent. A year ago, the rate was 4.6 percent.
The number of unemployment claims grew in July by about 44 percent. When compared to last July, claims were down by about 6 percent.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 286 active job postings in Rockdale for July.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers and to connect with us on social media.