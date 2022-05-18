"Yellowstone's" next origin story is getting some major star power.
Paramount+ announced Tuesday that Oscar winner Helen Mirren and Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford will star in "Yellowstone's" prequel series, "1932."
The news comes after the success of another prequel, "1883."
"Yellowstone," which follows the lives and drama of the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in Montana, has been a massive hit for Paramount+ and stars another movie star, Kevin Costner.
"1883" stars real-life spouses Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, along with Sam Elliott. It tells the story of how the family came to own Yellowstone ranch.
The new series "will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home," according to a press release.
