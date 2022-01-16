...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow, sleet, and freezing rain expected. Total snow
accumulations up to 2 inches. Up to one tenth of an inch of
ice accumulation possible. Winds gusting to 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast
Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight EST Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The combination of
strong winds and the wintry precipitation could bring down
trees and powerlines, resulting in power outages.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Up to 1 inch of additional accumulations
are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
&&
Weather Alert
...AREAS OF BLACK ICE LIKELY SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING...
Snow showers and bands of moderate snow will continue through the
remainder of the afternoon Sunday for much of North and Central
Georgia. Snow will taper off in most areas this evening with only
the mountain counties of North and Northeast GA experiencing any
lingering snow showers into the late evening. Northwest winds will
pick up this evening and temperatures are expected to fall into
the upper 20s across a large portion of North and West Georgia.
Any wet or slushy roads from snow and melted snow will have an
opportunity to refreeze overnight tonight as temperatures drop
well below freezing resulting in some hazardous driving conditions
tonight into early Monday morning....particularly on elevated
surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.
Temperatures are forecast to rise above freezing by late morning
Monday with the exception of the northeast GA mountain counties
where temperatures are expected to remain below freezing all day
Monday. However....clouds and mostly cloudy skies may inhibit sunshine
aiding in melting of ice on roadways during the morning hours
across North Georgia.
Stay up to date on road conditions from your local county or city
officials, the Georgia Department of Transportation, or preferred
media outlets for continued updates on travel conditions.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...From 2 PM EST this afternoon winds could reach Wind
Advisory levels with west winds 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest and
west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 2 PM EST this
afternoon. For the Wind Advisory, from 2 PM EST this afternoon
until 7 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects.
Large tree limbs and some trees could be blown down and power
outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice accumulations on tree limbs and
branches may make trees more vulnerable to being downed in gusty
winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Just weeks away from turning 100, Betty White was planning to spend her upcoming birthday watching a film about her life with friends. It was a shock when she died in December, but we can still celebrate her beautiful life and all the laughs she gave us.
Here are five ways to show some love for the beloved legend on Jan. 17.
Find a local theater playing "Betty White: A Celebration"
"During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer," film producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said in a statement to CNN. "We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the 'luckiest broad on two feet' to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long."
The film explores White's career and follows her day-to-day life, including her work, friends and her advocacy for animals.
Speaking of animals...take "Betty's L.A. Zoo Tour."
Guests are Invited to honor White's Legacy by taking Betty's L.A. Zoo Tour or visit the white rose memorial garden to leave a card.
The zoo called White in a statement "one of its most ardent supporters and longtime friends."
"Betty's L.A. Zoo Tour" honors White's contributions with spots throughout the zoo where guests can learn about her connection to specific animals.
Watch "Honoring Betty White" on Hallmark
The Hallmark Channel will air "Honoring Betty White" on Jan. 17. The programming block is a 40-episode marathon of "The Golden Girls," followed by an airing of "The Lost Valentine," starring White.
Donate to her favorite animal charities
When fans started using social media to look for ways to celebrate White, a campaign was created called the Betty White Challenge, which helps people find organizations White liked to contribute to. You can also donate directly to the Betty White Wildlife Fund, which White founded in 2010 to help marine life.
Watch White nail it on "Saturday Night Live"
The episode of "SNL" hosted by White originally aired on May 8, 2010 and featured musical guest Jay-Z.
