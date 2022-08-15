A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault charges

Singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky are seen here in September 2021 in New York. Rapper A$AP Rocky was charged on August 15 in connection with a 2021 shooting incident in California.

 ANGELA WEISS/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Rapper A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty Wednesday to assault charges stemming from a 2021 shooting incident in California.

In a Los Angeles courtroom, the artist, whose given name is Rakim Mayers, appeared before Judge Victoria Wilson to answer to two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Rocky appeared in court wearing a navy blue suit, punctuated with a dark tie and black face mask.

Recommended for you

CNN's Stella Chan contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos