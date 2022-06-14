...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values between 105 and
109 degrees. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat indices around 110 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast and southeast Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For
the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning through
Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values between 105 and
109 degrees. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat indices around 110 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast and southeast Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For
the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning through
Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&
A real-life 'Squid Game' competition is coming to Netflix
Netflix's smash-hit "Squid Game," a fictional South Korean series in which contestants compete in a series of schoolyard games that will kill them if they lose, all for a few billion won, is bleak, dystopian and searingly political.
So naturally, the streamer is turning the series -- known for starring a ginormous laser-eyed killer doll -- into a reality show.
Enter "Squid Game: The Challenge," a new reality competition series apparently based on the original series, which became Netflix's most popular show of all time upon its release in late 2021. The platform announced casting for the new series on Tuesday in a vague promo with appearances from the aforementioned "Red Light, Green Light" doll and a slew of masked guards who carry out killings.
"Squid Game: The Challenge" is set to offer the largest cash prize in reality TV history -- $4.56 million -- to one of its 456 competitors (the largest cast in reality TV history), the streamer said in a statement.
The original "Squid Game" became an international phenomenon for its sharp social commentary as much as its arresting visuals and entertaining conceit. "Squid Game" sends up the wealthy ruling class and the harm they inflict upon the low-income and marginalized members of their society (though the low-income competitors are often corrupted by the lure of wealth). In the fictional show's competition, the poor are literally disposable -- they're killed if they lose a game, and they continue to get picked off as they vie for a life-changing sum, all to the amusement of the game's rich creators.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Netflix hasn't announced how they plan to adapt the game in which a giant doll fatally zaps people or masked guards fatally shoot competitors in the head if they fail to carve a honeycomb candy correctly, but it's safe to assume there will be no murder.
The series is casting now for brave, self-punishing souls interested in competing in harrowing games. And though the original show was created by South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk and primarily starred Korean actors who spoke Korean throughout, Netflix's new "Squid Game" is seeking "English-language speakers from any part of the world."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.