Raise your hand if you think this year's Emmy Awards just put Spotify on shuffle mode.
The powers that be decided to ditch the usual orchestral music that traditionally plays people on and off stage and go with some more modern tunes.
It was not music to some viewers ears.
Especially the seemingly awkward juxtaposition of some tunes with more serious content.
"What the heck is up with the music cues, especially for Chernobyl?," Paste Magazine TV editor and critic Allison Keene tweeted. "Feeling Good and Shake It Off????"
HBO's "Chernobyl" dramatizes the story of the 1986 nuclear accident which is widely viewed as one of the worst man-made catastrophes in history (HBO is owned by CNN's parent company).
True, Lizzo's "Good As Hell" is the jam, but right after after Alex Borstein shared an inspiring story about how her grandmother survived the Holocaust it felt a little awkward.
One complaint was that the music was more diverse than the actual show.
Billy Porter made history as the first openly gay Black man to win the lead actor in a drama series Emmy for his role in "Pose" and "When They See Us" star Jharrel Jerome won outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie.
But other than that, #EmmysSoWhite was a feel over on social media.
"The #Emmys said, "Hey Blacks, we'Lil give a coupla y'all things tonight, but... hey, we played almost all Black music tonight!,'" journalist Jarrett Hill tweeted. "That counts, yeah!? You non-Black minorities, I mean... not sure what to tell y'all. We had Lin Manuel present, so... I mean, #Diversity, right?..."
Also, we are deducting points for playing the Earth Wind & Fire hit "September," which famously notes September 21, on September 22.