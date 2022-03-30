Academy 'outraged' by Will Smith's behavior, says decision could take weeks

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MOST OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG WINDS...
Sustained winds of 15 to 25 MPH can be expected along with gusts
of 25 to 40 MPH. In areas of higher elevations and ridgetops of
North Georgia, sustained winds over 30 MPH with occasional gusts
over 50 MPH may be possible by the afternoon through the early
evening. With a surge of moisture moving in ahead of a storm
system expected overnight, relative humidities will likely bottom
out in the low to mid 30s for several hours this afternoon.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions are expected for any
ongoing fires.
Burning outdoors is not recommended. If you do burn outside, use
extreme caution.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast,
northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Will Smith (R) hits Chris Rock on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 27. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences told members its leaders are "upset and outraged" by Smith's behavior.
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences told members its leaders are "upset and outraged" by Will Smith's behavior during the Oscars, in a letter obtained by CNN hours before a key meeting on Smith's future.
The letter from Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson says the group is working on a "determination" on "appropriate action" for Smith, which could "take a few weeks."
Smith has come under fire for storming on stage during Sunday night's Academy Awards and slapping presenter Chris Rock after he made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
The letter says the process will be conducted in a manner that is both expedient and respectful of all involved while maintaining the standards of the Academy.
As previously reported by CNN, the Academy's Board of Governors is holding their annual post-Oscars meeting Wednesday, with Smith's slap being their "main priority," according to a source close to the process.
That meeting is expected to take place in the afternoon.
