We are so ready Adele.
The singer is set to host "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, and she stirred anticipation late Wednesday with a photo she posted on social media.
The picture on her verified Instagram account shows Adele wearing a mask and appearing to be going over a script.
"3 days to go," the caption read.
It will mark her debut hosting the legendary sketch show.
The British singer first appeared on "SNL" as a musical guest in 2008 and has long credited that appearance with helping her star to rise in the states.
H.E.R. will be the musical guest this weekend.
