Adele returns to the stage at the Brit Awards By Lisa Respers France, CNN Feb 8, 2022 Not only did she win the first award of the night, but Adele also performed at the 2022 Brit Awards.Wearing a gold gown and seated on a piano with her legs crossed, she belted out "I Drink Wine."It was a drop of drink for those parched and thirsty for a live performance by the superstar singer who recently postponed her eagerly awaited Las Vegas residency. Her "Easy On Me" single took home song of the year.Wearing a long, black gown with a deep v-cut neckline, Adele took to the stage and expressed surprise that "a piano ballad won up against that many bangers." "It's always a pleasure to be here," she said as she accepted the award. "I always love coming home and the Brits is such a big part of my career from way back when I was a little...a little fetus."Adele was nominated for four awards, including best artist and album of the year for her latest, titled "30."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 