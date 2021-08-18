Alyssa Milano passenger in car accident after her uncle suffered a medical incident while driving

The actress was uninjured but her uncle, who was driving, was taken to the hospital. According to a report from the California Highway Patrol [CHP] obtained by CNN, they were traveling on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles, when there was a "medical issue" and her uncle "became unconscious."
Milano was picked up at the scene by her husband, David Bugliari, according to the CHP report.
"With the assistance of a good Samaritan, they were able to bring the Ford to a stop in between the #1 and #2 lane. During the medical emergency, the Ford drifted out of its traffic lane and struck a Black SUV which fled the collision scene. Two LAPD units in the area came upon the incident and initiated CPR on the driver." The report also states that two lanes of the highway were shut down for approximately 1.5 hours.
The former "Who's the Boss" star took to Twitter on Wednesday to address what happened.
"Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event. I was a passenger in a car my Uncle Mitch was driving when he suffered a serious heart attack, resulting in a car crash. I am grateful to the people who stopped to help us."
"I'll never be able to thank them enough for the care and attention they, along with the first responders, doctors, nurses, and staff at UCLA Medical Center paid to him and to me," Milano continued. "Uncle Mitch is such an important part of our family. He's with us every day, spending time with my children and present in every meaningful part of our lives. He's still in the hospital, and we are unsure if he will recover."
She ended her message with a plea for people to learn CPR.
"Please, take this as your inspiration to get CPR certified. You don't know when you'll be called upon to save a life. The American Red Cross and many hospitals and other organizations offer regular classes. It's such a small effort and can have a huge impact."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.