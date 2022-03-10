...A POWERFUL STORM SYSTEM SET TO IMPACT NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA
FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY...
A rapidly strengthening storm system will cross the region late
Friday night, setting the stage for a wide-range of weather across
north and central Georgia through Saturday.
Ahead of a strong cold front, showers and scattered thunderstorms
will develop Friday night with the risk for a few severe storms,
especially east of I-85 and south of I-20. Damaging winds and
tornadoes are possible with any severe storms. On the backside of
the cold front, rain will quickly mix with then change to snow
across parts of northwest Georgia, very late Friday night and
through at least mid-morning Saturday. Snow accumulations up to 2
inches are possible, especially in the higher elevations of far
north Georgia.
In addition, widespread windy conditions will develop Friday night
and continue through Saturday, especially behind the cold front.
Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are likely
to occur. Unseasonably cold air will settle across the entire area
by Saturday night with low temperatures dropping into the teens to
mid 20s. Combine the gusty winds, that will eventually taper off
late Saturday night, and wind chill values will drop in the single
digits (above zero) and teens areawide.
Please continue to pay close attention to the latest weather
forecasts over the next 24 to 36 hours as new information becomes
available, and prepare for potentially high-impact weather across
north and central Georgia. You can visit the NWS Peachtree City/
Atlanta web page at: www.weather.gov/ffc
Amanda Bynes speaks out as she seeks to end her conservatorship
"Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship," the star's attorney, David A. Esquibias, told People. "She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."
Her mother has served as her conservator and is in favor of it ending, according to a recent report by NBC.
"The parents are happy, thrilled to get this good news," Tamar Arminak, an attorney for Bynes' parents, told NBC last month. "The professionals say she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions and are so proud of her."
Bynes' move to end her conservatorship comes four months after a judge ended singer Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship.
