...HEAT INDEX VALUES FORECAST TO BE IN THE TRIPLE DIGITS THIS
AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY EVENING...
For the first time this year, widespread heat index values between
100 and 105 degree are expected across the forecast area. Please
take caution to protect yourself and others from the impacts of
the upcoming heat wave. If spending time outdoors, try to limit
strenuous activities and wear loose-fitting, light-colored
clothing. If working outdoors is necessary, stay hydrated, and
take breaks in the shade as often as possible. Look before you
lock, to avoid leaving pets or children in unattended vehicles. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Amber Heard doesn't 'blame' jury for siding with Johnny Depp
"I don't blame them. I actually understand," she said. "He's a beloved character and people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor."
Heard also said she doesn't "care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors."
"I don't presume the average person should know those things," she added.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
"I don't take it personally," she said. "But even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair."
"Johnny Depp's legal team blanketed the media for days after the verdict with numerous statements and interviews on television, and Depp himself did the same on social media," a spokesperson for Heard said in a statement to CNN. "Ms. Heard simply intended to respond to what they aggressively did last week; she did so by expressing her thoughts and feelings, much of which she was not allowed to do on the witness stand."
CNN has reached out to representatives of Depp for comment.
The NBC interview will air on "Today" Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as on "Dateline." on Friday.
The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol is presenting the findings of its year-long investigation in a series of hearings, the first of which aired during primetime on June 9. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.