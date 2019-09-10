It's good to let off some steam when the stakes are high. And, for those competing in the Season 14 semi-finals of NBC's "America's Got Talent," the stakes are pretty high.
Some of these contestants have used social media to showcase how they're prepping for Tuesday's live episode, which will be the first of two nights of festivities to air in this season's second week of semi-finalist showcases.
The Detroit Youth Choir, which is an ensemble of kids ages 8 to 18, spent yesterday getting "golden buzzer ready" with haircuts.
And acrobatic dance group V. Unbelievable did some sight-seeing not far from the Dolby Theatre, which is where the performances will be held.
Singer Luke Islam wants fans to guess what song he'll be singing in the semi-finals.
While singer-guitarist Chris Kläfford (perhaps) joked that he was spending some time at downtown Los Angeles' The Last Bookstore, "studying quick comebacks just in case Simon [Cowell, one of the "AGT" judges,] is in a bad mood."
The second week of "America's Got Talent" Season 14 semi-finals airs Tuesday, September 10 and Wednesday, September 11.
This also marks the first season the show will have guest judges during the semi-finals. Last week, "Will & Grace's" Sean Hayes joined regular judges Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. Queen Latifah will join for this week.
The full list of competitors for this week are:
Blacklight painter Alex Dowis
Singer and guitarist Chris Kläfford
Detroit Youth Choir
Magician Dom Chambers
Opera singer Emanne Beasha
Dog act Lukas & Falco
Singer Luke Islam
Guitarist Marcin Patrzalek
Comedian Ryan Niemiller
Dance group V. Unbeatable
Vocal group Voices of Service