'America's Funniest Home Videos' pays tribute to Bob Saget

...AREAS OF BLACK ICE LIKELY SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING...
Any wet or slushy roads from snow and melted snow will have an
opportunity to refreeze overnight tonight as temperatures drop
well below freezing resulting in some hazardous driving conditions
tonight into early Monday morning....particularly on elevated
surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.
Temperatures are forecast to rise above freezing by late morning
Monday with the exception of the northeast GA mountain counties
where temperatures are expected to remain below freezing all day
Monday. However....clouds and mostly cloudy skies may inhibit sunshine
aiding in melting of ice on roadways during the morning hours
across North Georgia.
Stay up to date on road conditions from your local county or city
officials, the Georgia Department of Transportation, or preferred
media outlets for continued updates on travel conditions.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...west winds 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30-35 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest and
west central Georgia.
* WHEN...until 7 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects.
Large tree limbs and some trees could be blown down and power
outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice accumulations on tree limbs and
branches may make trees more vulnerable to being downed in
gusty winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Actor Bob Saget, seen here attending the premiere of Netflix's 'Fuller House' in February 2016 in Los Angeles, will be honored on Sunday's episode of 'America's Funniest Home Videos.'
In a press release, ABC, the network on which the clip show airs and was home to sitcom "Full House," on which Saget starred for eight seasons, called the actor "a comedy legend and the backbone of a TV show that has gone on to entertain not only America but the world."
Saget hosted "America's Funniest Home Videos" from 1989-1997. He was succeeded by Tom Bergeron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.