'America's Funniest Home Videos' to pay tribute to Bob Saget

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow, sleet, and freezing rain expected. Total snow
accumulations up to 2 inches. Up to one tenth of an inch of
ice accumulation possible. Winds gusting to 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, north central and northeast
Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight EST Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The combination of
strong winds and the wintry precipitation could bring down
trees and powerlines, resulting in power outages.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Up to 1 inch of additional accumulations
are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
&&
Weather Alert
...AREAS OF BLACK ICE LIKELY SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING...
Snow showers and bands of moderate snow will continue through the
remainder of the afternoon Sunday for much of North and Central
Georgia. Snow will taper off in most areas this evening with only
the mountain counties of North and Northeast GA experiencing any
lingering snow showers into the late evening. Northwest winds will
pick up this evening and temperatures are expected to fall into
the upper 20s across a large portion of North and West Georgia.
Any wet or slushy roads from snow and melted snow will have an
opportunity to refreeze overnight tonight as temperatures drop
well below freezing resulting in some hazardous driving conditions
tonight into early Monday morning....particularly on elevated
surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.
Temperatures are forecast to rise above freezing by late morning
Monday with the exception of the northeast GA mountain counties
where temperatures are expected to remain below freezing all day
Monday. However....clouds and mostly cloudy skies may inhibit sunshine
aiding in melting of ice on roadways during the morning hours
across North Georgia.
Stay up to date on road conditions from your local county or city
officials, the Georgia Department of Transportation, or preferred
media outlets for continued updates on travel conditions.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...From 2 PM EST this afternoon winds could reach Wind
Advisory levels with west winds 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest and
west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 2 PM EST this
afternoon. For the Wind Advisory, from 2 PM EST this afternoon
until 7 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects.
Large tree limbs and some trees could be blown down and power
outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice accumulations on tree limbs and
branches may make trees more vulnerable to being downed in gusty
winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Actor Bob Saget, seen here attending the premiere of Netflix's 'Fuller House' in February 2016 in Los Angeles, will be honored on Sunday's episode of 'America's Funniest Home Videos.'
"America's Funniest Home Videos," one of the shows that solidified Bob Saget as a fixture in the living rooms of many, is paying tribute to its former host on Sunday.
In a preview of the tribute sent by ABC, the network on which the clip show airs, current host Alfonso Ribeiro introduces the piece, which honors Saget, who died suddenly last week.
In a press release, ABC, which was home to sitcom "Full House," on which Saget starred for eight seasons, called the actor "a comedy legend and the backbone of a TV show that has gone on to entertain not only America but the world."
Saget hosted "America's Funniest Home Videos" from 1989-1997. He was succeeded by Tom Bergeron.
The full tribute will be available for viewing online after it airs on "America's Funniest Home Videos" at 7 p.m. ET.
