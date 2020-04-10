Amy Schumer and her husband are getting their own self-filmed Food Network show

Amy Schumer and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, are inviting you into their home while you're stuck in yours.
The Food Network on Friday announced a new show tentatively titled "Amy Schumer Learns to Cook," a new series coming to the network in this time of self distancing.
With more than 95% of Americans under some version of stay at home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic, Schumer is opening up her kitchen in a new self-shot series.
The series will consist of eight 30-minute episodes in which Fischer cooks farm-to-table cuisine and Schumer assists.
"Chris and I are excited to make this project with Food Network combining our two passions -- for Chris it's cooking and for me, eating," said Schumer in a statement. "With everything going on in the world right now, we are so grateful to be able to share an entertaining and informative experience with viewers. And it is more important than ever to look out for one another, so Chris and I will be making donations to causes dear to us -- The Coalition of Immokalee Workers' Fair Food Program and select domestic violence organizations."
No premiere date has been set but it is expected to arrive this spring.
Schumer and Fischer have been married since 2018. They welcomed a son in May 2019.
