An Adele and Beyoncé duet? Please let it be true

Are we really getting the powerhouse duet we didn't even know we needed?
Hold on, because we are approaching news that Adele and Beyoncé have collaborated on a song with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin with lots of skepticism.
It all started when One Republic frontman Ryan Tedder recently told radio station Z100 New York that it was happening on the band's new album.
"We have one song featuring Beyoncé and Adele with a Chris Martin piano solo on the bridge," Tedder said.
Lots of people believe he was just joking, but honestly people want it to be manifested now that it's been put out into the universe.
Not only would an A and Bey duet be everything (for the record we totally are coining them that) given their star power, but we also want it for Adele.
She's famously been a member of the Bey Hive for years, and was all of us when Beyoncé performed at Coachella.
And who can forget that Adele honored that in her 2017 Grammys speech, after she won album of the year for "25"? Adele said she couldn't possibly accept the award, which Beyoncé was also up for.
"And I'm very humbled and I'm very grateful and gracious. But my artist of my life is Beyoncé," Adele said tearfully. "And this album to me, the "Lemonade" album, is just so monumental. Beyoncé, it's so monumental."
For the record, Tedder worked on the "25" album and shared in that award. He also co-wrote a few Beyoncé tunes, including "Halo."
CNN has reached out to reps for all involved for confirmation and comment.