Andrew Lloyd Webber bought a dog because 'Cats' was so bad

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* Through this evening.
* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through this evening. Widespread additional rainfall
totals of up to two inches are forecast over the already saturated
soils across the watch area. Locally higher amounts will be
possible, especially across the higher terrain of north Georgia.
The potential for localized flash flooding and quick rises on
rivers and creeks will continue through today, given the wet
ground and above normal streamflows across the watch area. Several
rivers and creeks have already responded to previous heavy
rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Andrew Lloyd Webber says he now has a therapy dog, thanks, in part, to the trauma of the "Cats" movie.
Andrew Lloyd Webber says he now has a therapy dog, thanks, in part, to the trauma of the "Cats" movie.
In an interview with Variety, the creator of the legendary musical lamented about the film version of his musical, which he said was "was off-the-scale all wrong."
"There wasn't really any understanding of why the music ticked at all. I saw it and I just thought, 'Oh, God, no,' he said. "It was the first time in my 70-odd years on this planet that I went out and bought a dog. So the one good thing to come out of it is my little Havanese puppy."
Lloyd Webber and his pup have grown incredibly close, especially with the pandemic, and he said he asked an airline to designate his pet as a therapy animal."
"I wrote off and said I needed him with me at all times because I'm emotionally damaged and I must have this therapy dog," says Lloyd Webber. "The airline wrote back and said, 'Can you prove that you really need him?' And I said 'Yes, just see what Hollywood did to my musical "Cats."' Then the approval came back with a note saying, 'No doctor's report required.'"
The movie, which starred James Corden, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson and others, was widely panned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.