Angela Kukawski, business manager to Kardashians and other stars, discovered dead

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northwestern Greene County in east central Georgia...
Central Wilkes County in east central Georgia...
Northern Morgan County in north central Georgia...
Northern Newton County in north central Georgia...
Rockdale County in north central Georgia...
Walton County in north central Georgia...
Southeastern Oconee County in northeastern Georgia...
Southern Oglethorpe County in northeastern Georgia...
* Until 500 PM EST Thursday.
* At 1051 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 4 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches
are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Conyers, Monroe, Covington, Washington, Watkinsville, Lexington,
Social Circle, Oxford, Porterdale, Walnut Grove, Crawford,
Rutledge, North High Shoals, Tignall, Bostwick, Woodville,
Between, Good Hope, Bishop and Maxeys.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River near East Lithonia affecting DeKalb and Rockdale
Counties.
For the Yellow River Basin...including East Lithonia...Minor
flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Yellow River near East Lithonia.
* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 15 feet, Minor flooding continues and expands further
into the woodlands and fields near the river upstream and
downstream from the gage on Pleasant Hill Road. In Dekalb County...
some flooding of backyards of homes begin on Harmony Hills Drive
and Court. Johnson Creek flowing under Union Grove Road into the
river begins to back up.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:02 AM EST Thursday the stage was 10.2 feet and steady.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 14.5 feet this evening. It will
then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 13 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and
Rockdale Counties.
For the Yellow River Basin...including Conyers below Milstead...
Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead.
* WHEN...From late tonight to late tomorrow evening.
* IMPACTS...At 11 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding
begins in the woodlands...fields and pasture along the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in
Rockdale County. Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton
County will be around two feet under water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 7.9 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 11.4 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north
central Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west
central Georgia, including the following areas, in central
Georgia, Butts, Jasper and Putnam. In east central Georgia,
Greene, Taliaferro and Wilkes. In north central Georgia, Barrow,
Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Rockdale,
South Fulton and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke,
Jackson, Madison, Oconee and Oglethorpe. In northwest Georgia,
Bartow, Carroll, Floyd, Haralson, Paulding and Polk. In west
central Georgia, Coweta, Heard, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding and
Troup.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Areas of heavy rainfall will continue to slowly move across
portions of the area through this afternoon. Additional
rainfall totals of one to two inches with locally higher
amounts are expected on top of already saturated grounds.
Localized flash flooding and quick rises on creeks and
streams is possible through this evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Kim Kardashian West (left), Khloé Kardashian (center) and Kris Jenner paid tribute to their former business manager, Angela Kukawski, whose death is being investigated as a homicide.
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainmen/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
A business manager who had worked with several high-profile celebrities, including the Kardashian-Jenner family, was found dead this week, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Bureau Homicide division.
Angela Kukawski, 55, had been reported missing from Sherman Oaks on Dec. 22, according to police.
She was later found dead inside her vehicle in the 1500 block of Patricia Ave in Simi Valley.
"Angela was truly the best. She cared about every one of us and made things happen that were impossible," the Kardashian-Jenner family said in a statement to CNN. "She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time."
According to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office, Kukawski suffered blunt force trauma and strangulation.
Authorities have arrested Kukawski's 49-year-old boyfriend, Jason Barker, on suspicion of murder.
Detectives allege that Barker killed Kukawski inside their Sherman Oaks home, placed her inside her vehicle before driving her body to Simi Valley and leaving the car there.
He was booked into Van Nuys Jail and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed murder and torture charges against him.
