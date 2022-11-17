Anya Taylor-Joy had a 'life-changing' experience on 'Furiosa'

Anya Taylor-Joy, here in April, had a 'life-changing' experience on "Furiosa."

 Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy is staying busy.

"The Queen's Gambit" star appears in the prequel to "Mad Max: Fury Road," called "Furiosa," and can be seen in "The Menu" alongside Nicholas Hoult.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Videos