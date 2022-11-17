Anya Taylor-Joy had a 'life-changing' experience on 'Furiosa'

Anya Taylor-Joy is staying busy.
"The Queen's Gambit" star appears in the prequel to "Mad Max: Fury Road," called "Furiosa," and can be seen in "The Menu" alongside Nicholas Hoult.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, southeast and west central Georgia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
Anya Taylor-Joy is staying busy.
"The Queen's Gambit" star appears in the prequel to "Mad Max: Fury Road," called "Furiosa," and can be seen in "The Menu" alongside Nicholas Hoult.
Taylor-Joy says she's getting lots of offers but is selective about what she chooses.
"All these characters were coming to me that I needed to play, and now, having done this for seven years, I'm in a position where I have to be way more picky about what I choose," Taylor-Joy told The Hollywood Reporter. "I do think that one can spend their passion, and you want to make sure that you're putting your passion into things that you care about so that it's actually refueling that well rather than just taking from you. I never want to fall out of love with my art."
One of those roles was in "Furiosa." She just wrapped filming a few weeks ago and said it was an experience she will never forget.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
"It will take me the full two years before the movie comes out to even begin to process what I just left 12 days ago. ['Furiosa'] was the most life-changing experience that I've ever had, with such talented artists. I really felt like I grew so much, but yes, it's wild. It's utterly unique," Taylor-Joy said.
Taylor-Joy stars in the film alongside Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke and Nathan Jones.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
This weekend will be a cold one, don't let that stop you from enjoying the events Newton and Rockdale County have to offer. Click for more.GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 18-20
Automobile For Sale 1999 Jaguar convertible, XK8, totally…
4 Apts, Homes or condos for people with bad credit! We lo…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.