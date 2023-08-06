...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern
Spalding, southwestern Rockdale, southern DeKalb, southeastern
Fayette, Henry, Clayton and west central Newton Counties through 745
PM EDT...
At 705 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Lake Spivey, or near
Jonesboro, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and
heavy rain.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of
light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary
street flooding especially in poor drainage areas.
Locations impacted include...
McDonough, Fayetteville, Jonesboro, Stockbridge, Forest Park,
Hampton, Morrow, Lovejoy, Locust Grove, Lake City, Woolsey, Sunny
Side, Lake Spivey, Blacksville, Rex, Ola, Starrs Mill, Arabia
Mountain, Inman, and Hidden Valley Park.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear
thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists
should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to
hydroplaning.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DEAR AMY: I am an atheist and am keeping my spiritual beliefs close to my heart as they would offend most family members and friends who all, to various degrees, identify as believers (Christians or otherwise).
When a friend or a family member goes through seriously rough times or health issues (divorce, cancer etc.), and also in case of a friends’ or family member’s loved one’s passing, I still offer up the expected “thoughts and prayers,” as they don’t know that I’m an atheist.
Odds are if you have been on a road trip recently, you've seen signs for Buc-ee's. People love this mega gas station for its food options, souvenirs of all kinds, home decor and, as advertised, very clean restrooms.
What is your favorite part about Buc-ee's?
