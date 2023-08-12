...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and west central
Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Monday morning through
Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&
If anybody had a case not to be kind, it was the biblical character Joseph. His brothers treated him like dirt and sold him into slavery. This action resulted in practically everything going wrong in his life for the next 30 years. What happened next? He was falsely accused of committing adultery and thrown into prison. But later as you recall, Joseph’s fortune reversed and he became second in command over all of Egypt. Then came the day his father, Jacob, had died and his brothers knelt before him. To be sure, these brothers were fearful, and they had every reason to be. But Joseph, rather than being vindictive, spoke kindly to them.
What is kindness? Simply stated, kindness is described as “love in action.” It is those things we do. However, in the original language, we are told the word for kindness carried an added idea the English word does not. Chiefly, it refers to an act of grace. But it also refers to a deed or person who’s “useful, serviceable, adapted to its purpose.”
The Rev. Hal Brady is an ordained United Methodist minister and executive director of Hal Brady Ministries, based in Atlanta. You can watch him preach every week on the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters TV channel Thursdays at 8 p.m.
