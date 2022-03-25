...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES AND HIGH WINDS FOR NORTH AND
CENTRAL GEORGIA...
* Affected Area...North and Central Georgia.
* Timing...Saturday afternoon and evening.
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph. Frequent gusts between 25 and
30 mph.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidities around 20
percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This watch includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests.
A Fire Weather Watch means that there is high potential for the
development of critical fire weather conditions in 12 to
96 hours. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch.
&&
As the third season of "Atanta" premieres, its creator and star is sharing about how he almost had a surprising guest star on the hit series.
Donald Glover told People he tried to get Ryan Gosling to appear on the show.
"He said he was a big fan, but he had something else, and it just didn't work out," Glover said. "I was so bummed because the part was so great for him!"
Season 3 debuts four years after the last season and was filmed along with season four, which will conclude the popular FX show.
Glover said filming the final scene of the series "was really fun, everybody clapped, it was nice."
"But it was sad, because we all really grew up together, and none of us really knew what this was going to be," he told People. "And everybody's grown up and has families [now]. It just feels very special. It was kind of sad just because endings are sad, but they also mean that you had something special."
