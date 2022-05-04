Video circulating on social media appears to show Dave Chappelle was attacked Tuesday night when a person ran onto the stage during the comedian's performance at the Hollywood Bowl.
It's unclear whether Chappelle was injured, but another video seemingly recorded by someone in the audience appears to show the comedian joking about the incident afterward and continuing with his set.
The motive of the apparent attack is unclear.
CNN has reached out to representatives for Chappelle for comment.
The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told CNN affiliate KABC officers responded to an incident at the Hollywood Bowl around 10:45 p.m., and a man who was reportedly armed with a gun and a knife was taken into custody.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
CNN has reached out to the LAPD, the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Hollywood Bowl for more information.
George Lucas is one of history's most financially successful filmmakers responsible for the ‘Star Wars’ franchise and ‘Indiana Jones’, he has been nominated for four Academy Awards for his work. The multi billionaire, visionary, film director, producer, screenwriter, and entrepreneur turn’s … Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.