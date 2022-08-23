Authorities allege Gary Busey asked detectives to 'talk victims out of pursuing complaints' after they alleged he touched them

Actor Gary Busey, pictured here in 2019, denied allegations of sexual misconduct when a TMZ producer caught up with him at a Malibu gas station on August 22, the outlet reported.

At least three people reported to police that Gary Busey allegedly touched them inappropriately at a Monster Mania event in New Jersey earlier this month, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police said the actor initially denied groping anyone, then asked police to "apologize to the victims," later asking detectives to talk victims out of pursuing complaints, court documents state.

The affidavit, obtained by CNN, states that Cherry Hill police detectives were called to a Doubletree Hotel on Aug. 13 where two victims "reported being sexually assaulted by the same actor," identified as the defendant.

Chuck Johnston contributed to this story.

