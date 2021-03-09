BAFTA film awards 2021 nominees announced

Nominations for the UK's prestigious BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) awards have been announced.
Last year's nominations were heavily criticized for their lack of diversity -- every person shortlisted for a 2020 acting award was White, while the lack of gender diversity among nominees was also stark.
BAFTA announced in September some 120 "wide-ranging changes" to address a lack of diversity in the awards, including changes to its membership and voting process. The changes, hailed by chair Krishnendu Majumdar as "a watershed moment" in the academy's history, came after a seven-month review following the lack of diversity in last year's nominations.
BAFTA winners awards will be announced on Sunday, April 11.
BAFTA Film Awards 2021 nominations
Best Film
- "The Father"
- "The Mauritanian"
- "Nomadland"
- "Promising Young Woman"
- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Outstanding British Film
- "Calm With Horses"
- "The Dig"
- "The Father"
- "His House"
- "Limbo"
- "The Mauritanian"
- "Mogul Mowgli"
- "Promising Young Woman"
- "Rocks"
- "Saint Maud"
Director
- Thomas Vinterberg ("Another Round")
- Shannon Murphy ("Babyteeth")
- Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari")
- Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland")
- Jasmila Žbanić ("Quo Vadis, Aida?")
- Sarah Gavron ("Rocks")
Original Screenplay
- "Another Round"
- "Mank"
- "Promising Young Woman"
- "Rocks"
- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Adapted Screenplay
- "The Dig"
- "The Father"
- "The Mauritanian"
- "Nomadland"
- "The White Tiger"
Leading Actress
- Bukky Bakray ("Rocks")
- Radha Blank ("The Forty-Year-Old Version")
- Frances McDormand ("Nomadland")
- Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman")
- Wunmi Mosaku ("His House")
- Alfre Woodard ("Clemency")
Leading Actor
- Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal")
- Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")
- Adarsh Gourav ("The White Tiger")
- Anthony Hopkins ("The Father")
- Mads Mikkelsen ("Another Round")
- Tahar Rahim ("The Mauritanian")
Supporting Actress
- Niamh Algar ("Calm With Horses")
- Kosar Ali ("Rocks")
- Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")
- Dominique Fishback ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
- Ashley Madekwe ("County Lines")
- Yuh-Jung Youn ("Minari")
Supporting Actor
- Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
- Barry Keoghan ("Calm With Horses")
- Alan Kim ("Minari")
- Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night In Miami...")
- Clarke Peters ("Da 5 Bloods")
- Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal")
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
- Remi Weekes ("His House")
- Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai ("Limbo")
- Jack Sidey ("Moffie")
- Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson ("Rocks")
- Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman ("Saint Maud")
Film not in English Language
- "Another Round"
- "Dear Comrades!"
- "Les Misérables"
- "Minari"
- "Quo Vadis, Aida?"
Documentary
- "Collective"
- "David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet"
- "The Dissident"
- "My Octopus Teacher"
- "The Social Dilemma"
Animated Film
- "Onward"
- "Soul"
- "Wolfwalkers"
