'Beavis and Butt-Head' prove stupidity never goes out of style

A new 'Beavis and Butt-head' series is streaming on Paramount+.

 Paramount+

Proving that some things never go out of style, "Beavis and Butt-Head" return in a new era and venue (Paramount+), but otherwise unchanged, even if the times might have altered their targets. The result is as funny and proudly stupid as ever, with creator Mike Judge bringing a little more awkward laughter (Heh heh) into the modern world.

After an animated movie to essentially relaunch the franchise after a decade-long absence since their 2011 revival, the new series closely follows the template of the original, featuring a pair of shorts within each episode and interstitial riffing on videos. It's just that the topics have evolved, giving the clueless 15-year-old friends a chance to lampoon ASMR and college-reaction videos (they think the celebrating mother and daughter are wrestling) or to share their mixed feelings about BTS.

