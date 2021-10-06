BET Awards 2021: The winners list

Offers go here

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...

Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and
Rockdale Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.

&&


The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a

* Flood Warning for
the Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead.
* From late Wednesday night to late Friday evening.
* At 9:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 4.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early
Thursday morning to a crest of 15.4 feet early Friday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon.
* Impact...At 11.0 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding
begins in the woodlands, fields and pasture along the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in
Rockdale County. Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton
County will be around two feet under water.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...

Yellow River near East Lithonia affecting DeKalb and Rockdale
Counties.

Oconee River near Penfield affecting Greene, Oconee and Clarke
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.

&&


...The Flood Warning remains in effect...

The Flood Warning continues for
the Yellow River near East Lithonia.
* From this evening to Friday morning.
* At 1:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 5.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late tomorrow
morning and continue to rise to 13.3 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.
* Impact...At 13.0 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding will
occur in portions of the woodlands and fields near the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Pleasant Hill Road.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

* Through late tonight.

* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through early Thursday morning. Widespread additional
rainfall totals of two to four inches are forecast across the
watch area. Locally higher amounts up to four to six inches will
be possible, especially across the higher terrain of northeast
Georgia. There is potential for localized flash flooding and quick
rises on rivers and creeks, given the wet ground and above normal
streamflows across the watch area. Some rivers and creeks have
already responded to previous heavy rainfall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

BET Awards 2021: The winners list

  • 0
BET Awards 2021: The winners list

Tyler, the Creator accepts the award for hip hop album of the year at the BET Awards.

 Leon Bennett/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images

The 2021 BET Awards aired Tuesday night and it was a big one for Tyler, the Creator, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

Tyler, the Creator took home the hip hop album of the year and best live performer awards, as well as the inaugural Cultural Influence Award during the pre-recorded ceremony.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion won three awards including best hip hop video.

The complete winners list is as follows:

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Drake

J. Cole

Lil Baby *WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion

Tyler, the Creator

Hip Hop Album of the Year

Moneybagg Yo: "A Gangsta's Pain"

Tyler, the Creator: "Call Me If You Get Lost" *WINNER

Migos: "Culture III"

Megan Thee Stallion: "Good News"

DJ Khaled: "Khaled Khaled"

21 Savage & Metro Boomin: "Savage Mode II"

J. Cole: "The Off-Season"

Best Hip Hop Video

Cardi B: "Up"

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion: "WAP" *WINNER

Chris Brown & Young Thug: "Go Crazy"

Drake featuring Lil Durk: "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)"

Saweetie featuring Doja Cat: "Best Friend"

Best Collaboration

21 Savage & Metro Boomin featuring Drake: "Mr. Right Now"

Bia featuring Nicki Minaj: "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)"

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion: "WAP" *WINNER

DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby & Lil Durk: "Every Chance I Get"

Drake featuring Lil Durk: "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Pooh Shiesty featuring Lil Durk: "Back in Blood"

Best Duo/Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Nasty C & Blxckie

Lil Baby & Lil Durk *WINNER

Migos

Best Live Performer

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Tyler, the Creator *WINNER

Lyricist of the Year

Benny the Butcher

Drake

J. Cole *WINNER

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nas

Video Director of the Year

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott *WINNER

Producer of the Year

DJ Khaled

Hit-Boy *WINNER

Metro Boomin

Mustard

The Alchemist

Tyler, the Creator

Song of the Year

Pooh Shiesty featuring Lil Durk: Back in Blood

Roddy Ricch: Late at Night

Drake featuring Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later

Cardi B: Up

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion: "WAP" *WINNER

Best New Hip Hop Artist

BLXST

Coi Leray

Don Toliver

Morray

Pooh Shiesty

Yung Bleu *WINNER

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

Drake

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie *WINNER

Yung Bleu

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Cardi B: "Type S**t" (Migos)

Drake: "Having Our Way" (Migos)

Jay-Z: "What It Feels Like" (Nipsey Hussle & Jay-Z) *WINNER

Lil Durk: "Back in Blood" (Pooh Shiesty)

Megan Thee Stallion: "On Me" (Remix) (Lil Baby)

Roddy Ricch: "Lemonade" (Remix) (Internet Money)

Impact Track

Black Thought: "Thought Vs. Everybody"

Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)"

Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin: "We Win"

Meek Mill featuring Lil Durk: "Pain Away"

Nipsey Hussle & JAY-Z: "What It Feels Like" *WINNER

Rapsody: "12 Problems"

Best International Flow

Ladipoe (Nigeria)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Xamā (Brazil)

Laylow (France)

Gazo (France)

Little Simz (United Kingdom) *WINNER

I Am Hip-Hop Award

Nelly

Cultural Influence Award

Tyler, the Creator

