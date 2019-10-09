BET Hip Hop Awards 2019: The winners list

Megan Thee Stallion speaks onstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Atlanta.

 Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards aired Tuesday night, and it was a good one for J. Cole.

The rapper won three trophies: Lyricist of the Year, Best Featured Verse for the song, "A Lot," and the Impact Track award for the song, "Middle Child."

Newcomers Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Nas X received two awards, as did Cardi B and Travis Scott.

Lil Kim was feted with the 2019 I Am Hip Hop honor and performed a medley of her hits.

The following is a list of nominees and who won.

Best Hip-Hop Video

21 Savage - "A Lot" Feat. J. Cole

Cardi B - "Money" - *WINNER

City Girls - "Twerk" Feat. Cardi B

DaBaby - "Suge"

Meek Mill - "Going Bad" Feat. Drake

Travis Scott - "Sicko Mode" Feat. Drake

Hot Ticket Performer

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Megan Thee Stallion - *WINNER

The Carters

Travis Scott

Album of the Year

Travis Scott - "Astroworld" - *WINNER

Meek Mill - "Championships"

Lizzo - "Cuz I Love You"

DJ Khaled - "Father of Asahd"

Tyler, The Creator - "Igor"

Dreamville - "Revenge of the Dreamers 3"

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars, Florent Dechard

Calmatic

Dave Meyers

Eif Rivera

Travis Scott - *WINNER

Lyricist of the Year

2 Chainz

Drake

J. Cole - *WINNER

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle

YBN Cordae

MVP of the Year

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

J. Cole

Megan Thee Stallion

Nipsey Hussle - *WINNER

Producer of the Year

DJ Khaled - *WINNER

London On Da Track

Metro Boomin

Mustard

Swizz Beatz

Tay Keith

Best Collab, Duo or Group

21 Savage Feat. J. Cole - "A Lot"

Cardi B & Bruno Mars - "Please Me

DJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - "Higher"

Lil Baby & Gunna - "Drip Too Hard"

Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - *WINNER

Travis Scott Feat. Drake - "Sicko Mode"

Single of the Year

"Act Up" - Produced by EarlThePearll (City Girls)

"Big Ole Freak" - Produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat (Megan Thee Stallion)

"Money" - Produced by J. White Did It (Cardi B)

"Old Town Road (Remix)" - Produced by YoungKio (Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) - *WINNER

"Sicko Mode" - Produced by Rogét Chahayed, CuBeatz, OZ, Hit-Boy & Tay Keith (Travis Scott Feat. Drake)

"Suge" - Produced by Pooh Beatz & JetsonMade (DaBaby)

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

Blueface

DaBaby - *WINNER

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

YBN Cordae

Best Mixtape

Jack Harlow - "Loose"

Kevin Gates - "Luca Brasi 3"

Megan Thee Stallion - "Fever" - *WINNER

Roddy Ricch - "Feed Tha Streets II"

Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y - "2009"

YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Cordae & YBN Nahmir - "YBN: The Mixtape"

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage - "Wish Wish" ( DJ Khaled Feat. Cardi B & 21 Savage)

Cardi B -- "Clout" (Offset Feat. Cardi B)

Cardi B -- "Twerk" (City Girls Feat. Cardi B)

J. Cole - "A Lot" (21 Savage Feat. J Cole) - *WINNER

Rick Ross - "Money in the Grave" (Drake Feat. Rick Ross)

Rick Ross - "What's Free" (Meek Mill Feat.Jay-Z & Rick Ross)

Impact Track

21 Savage - "A Lot" Feat. J. Cole

DJ Khaled - "Higher" Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

J. Cole - "Middle Child" - *WINNER

Kap G - "A Day Without a Mexican"

Lizzo - "Tempo" Feat. Missy Elliott

Youngboy Never Broke Again - "I Am Who They Say I Am" Feat. Quando Rondo & Kevin Gates

DJ of the Year

Chase B

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Esco

DJ Khaled

Mustard - *WINNER

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)

Cardi B - *WINNER

DJ Khaled

French Montana

Meek Mill

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App

All Hip-Hop

Complex - *WINNER

HotNewHipHop

The Shade Room

WorldStar

XXL

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z - *WINNER

Nipsey Hussle

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

Best International Flow

Falz (Nigeria)

Ghetts (UK)

Kalash (France)

Little Simz (UK)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Sarkodie (Ghana) - *WINNER

Tory Lanez (Canada)