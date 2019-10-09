BET Hip Hop Awards 2019: The winners list

The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards aired Tuesday night, and it was a good one for J. Cole.
The rapper won three trophies: Lyricist of the Year, Best Featured Verse for the song, "A Lot," and the Impact Track award for the song, "Middle Child."
Newcomers Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Nas X received two awards, as did Cardi B and Travis Scott.
Lil Kim was feted with the 2019 I Am Hip Hop honor and performed a medley of her hits.
The following is a list of nominees and who won.
Best Hip-Hop Video
21 Savage - "A Lot" Feat. J. Cole
Cardi B - "Money" - *WINNER
City Girls - "Twerk" Feat. Cardi B
DaBaby - "Suge"
Meek Mill - "Going Bad" Feat. Drake
Travis Scott - "Sicko Mode" Feat. Drake
Hot Ticket Performer
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Megan Thee Stallion - *WINNER
The Carters
Travis Scott
Album of the Year
Travis Scott - "Astroworld" - *WINNER
Meek Mill - "Championships"
Lizzo - "Cuz I Love You"
DJ Khaled - "Father of Asahd"
Tyler, The Creator - "Igor"
Dreamville - "Revenge of the Dreamers 3"
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars, Florent Dechard
Calmatic
Dave Meyers
Eif Rivera
Travis Scott - *WINNER
Lyricist of the Year
2 Chainz
Drake
J. Cole - *WINNER
Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle
YBN Cordae
MVP of the Year
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
J. Cole
Megan Thee Stallion
Nipsey Hussle - *WINNER
Producer of the Year
DJ Khaled - *WINNER
London On Da Track
Metro Boomin
Mustard
Swizz Beatz
Tay Keith
Best Collab, Duo or Group
21 Savage Feat. J. Cole - "A Lot"
Cardi B & Bruno Mars - "Please Me
DJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - "Higher"
Lil Baby & Gunna - "Drip Too Hard"
Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - *WINNER
Travis Scott Feat. Drake - "Sicko Mode"
Single of the Year
"Act Up" - Produced by EarlThePearll (City Girls)
"Big Ole Freak" - Produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat (Megan Thee Stallion)
"Money" - Produced by J. White Did It (Cardi B)
"Old Town Road (Remix)" - Produced by YoungKio (Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) - *WINNER
"Sicko Mode" - Produced by Rogét Chahayed, CuBeatz, OZ, Hit-Boy & Tay Keith (Travis Scott Feat. Drake)
"Suge" - Produced by Pooh Beatz & JetsonMade (DaBaby)
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
Blueface
DaBaby - *WINNER
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
YBN Cordae
Best Mixtape
Jack Harlow - "Loose"
Kevin Gates - "Luca Brasi 3"
Megan Thee Stallion - "Fever" - *WINNER
Roddy Ricch - "Feed Tha Streets II"
Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y - "2009"
YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Cordae & YBN Nahmir - "YBN: The Mixtape"
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
21 Savage - "Wish Wish" ( DJ Khaled Feat. Cardi B & 21 Savage)
Cardi B -- "Clout" (Offset Feat. Cardi B)
Cardi B -- "Twerk" (City Girls Feat. Cardi B)
J. Cole - "A Lot" (21 Savage Feat. J Cole) - *WINNER
Rick Ross - "Money in the Grave" (Drake Feat. Rick Ross)
Rick Ross - "What's Free" (Meek Mill Feat.Jay-Z & Rick Ross)
Impact Track
21 Savage - "A Lot" Feat. J. Cole
DJ Khaled - "Higher" Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
J. Cole - "Middle Child" - *WINNER
Kap G - "A Day Without a Mexican"
Lizzo - "Tempo" Feat. Missy Elliott
Youngboy Never Broke Again - "I Am Who They Say I Am" Feat. Quando Rondo & Kevin Gates
DJ of the Year
Chase B
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Esco
DJ Khaled
Mustard - *WINNER
Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)
Cardi B - *WINNER
DJ Khaled
French Montana
Meek Mill
Rick Ross
Travis Scott
Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App
All Hip-Hop
Complex - *WINNER
HotNewHipHop
The Shade Room
WorldStar
XXL
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z - *WINNER
Nipsey Hussle
Rick Ross
Travis Scott
Best International Flow
Falz (Nigeria)
Ghetts (UK)
Kalash (France)
Little Simz (UK)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Sarkodie (Ghana) - *WINNER
Tory Lanez (Canada)