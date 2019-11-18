The 2019 Soul Train Music Awards are in the books, ending in a big night for Chris Brown and his song with Drake, "No Guidance," which took home three trophies.
The Sunday evening show, hosted by "Martin" costars Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, included the presentation of the Lady of Soul Award to gospel legend Yolanda Adams and a tribute to super producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who were the recipients of the Legend Award.
Singer Lizzo took home two awards.
The following is the list of nominees with winners indicated by *WINNER in bold:
Best New Artist
Summer Walker *WINNER
Lucky Daye
Mahalia
Nicole Bus
Pink Sweat$
YK Osiris
Soul Train Certified Award
Trevor Jackson *WINNER
Ciara
Daniel Caesar
Fantasia
india.arie
Kelly Rowland
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Kirk Franklin *WINNER
Bebe Winans
Donald Lawrence
Erica Campbell
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Tori Kelly
Rhythm & Bars Award
Cardi B, "Money" *WINNER
21 Savage feat J. Cole, "A Lot"
DaBaby, "Suge"
J. Cole, "Middle Child"
Meek Mill feat. Drake, "Going Bad"
Megan Thee Stallion feat. DaBaby, "Cash Sh*t"
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
H.E.R. *WINNER
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
Khalid *WINNER
Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
Daniel Caesar
Tank
Album/Mixtape of the Year
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo *WINNER
Shea Butter Baby, Ari Lennox
Indigo, Chris Brown
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.
Free Spirit, Khalid
Song of the Year
"No Guidance," Chris Brown feat. Drake *WINNER
"Before I Let Go," Beyoncé
"Shot Clock," Ella Mai
"Talk," Khalid
"Juice," Lizzo
"Girls Need Love (Remix)," Summer Walker feat. Drake
The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award
"Brown Skin Girl," written by Beyoncé Knowles, Carlos St. John, Adio Marchant, Shawn Carter, Stacy Barthe, Anathi Mnyango, Michael Uzowuru, Ayodeji Balogun, Richard Isong (Beyoncé feat. Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter) *WINNER
"Hard Place," written by H.E.R., David Harris, Sam Ashworth & Ruby Amanfu (H.E.R.)
"Juice," written by Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser, Sean Small, Eric Frederic & Melissa Jefferson (Lizzo)
"Make It Better," written by Brandon Anderson, William Smokey Robinson, Alaina Chenevert, Miguel Atwood Ferguson, Daniel Manman Farid Nassar (Anderson .Paak feat. Smokey Robinson)
"No Guidance," written by Christopher Brown, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Josha Lewis, Michee Lebrun, Nija Charles, Teddy Walton, Noah Shebib & Tyler Bryant (Chris Brown feat. Drake)
"Talk," written by Howard Lawrence, Guy Lawrence & Khalid Robinson (Khalid)
Best Dance Performance
Chris Brown feat. Drake, "No Guidance" *WINNER
Beyoncé, "Spirit"
Danileigh feat. Chris Brown, "Easy (Remix)"
Lizzo, "Juice"
Normani, "Motivation"
Teyana Taylor, "WTP"
Video of the Year
Lizzo, "Juice" *WINNER
Alicia Key, "Raise A Man"
Beyoncé, "Spirit"
Childish Gambino, "Feels Like Summer"
Khalid, "Better"
Best Collaboration Performance
Chris Brown feat. Drake, "No Guidance" *WINNER
Ari Lennox feat. J. Cole, "Shea Butter Baby"
Beyoncé feat. Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter, "Brown Skin Girl"
Cardi B & Bruno Mars, "Please Me"
PJ Morton & JOJO, "Say So"
Ty Dolla $ign feat. J. Cole, "Purple Emoji"