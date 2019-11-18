The 2019 Soul Train Music Awards are in the books, ending in a big night for Chris Brown and his song with Drake, "No Guidance," which took home three trophies.

The Sunday evening show, hosted by "Martin" costars Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, included the presentation of the Lady of Soul Award to gospel legend Yolanda Adams and a tribute to super producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who were the recipients of the Legend Award.

Singer Lizzo took home two awards.

The following is the list of nominees with winners indicated by *WINNER in bold:

Best New Artist

Summer Walker *WINNER

Lucky Daye

Mahalia

Nicole Bus

Pink Sweat$

YK Osiris

Soul Train Certified Award

Trevor Jackson *WINNER

Ciara

Daniel Caesar

Fantasia

india.arie

Kelly Rowland

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Kirk Franklin *WINNER

Bebe Winans

Donald Lawrence

Erica Campbell

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Tori Kelly

Rhythm & Bars Award

Cardi B, "Money" *WINNER

21 Savage feat J. Cole, "A Lot"

DaBaby, "Suge"

J. Cole, "Middle Child"

Meek Mill feat. Drake, "Going Bad"

Megan Thee Stallion feat. DaBaby, "Cash Sh*t"

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

H.E.R. *WINNER

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Khalid *WINNER

Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

Daniel Caesar

Tank

Album/Mixtape of the Year

Cuz I Love You, Lizzo *WINNER

Shea Butter Baby, Ari Lennox

Indigo, Chris Brown

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.

Free Spirit, Khalid

Song of the Year

"No Guidance," Chris Brown feat. Drake *WINNER

"Before I Let Go," Beyoncé

"Shot Clock," Ella Mai

"Talk," Khalid

"Juice," Lizzo

"Girls Need Love (Remix)," Summer Walker feat. Drake

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award

"Brown Skin Girl," written by Beyoncé Knowles, Carlos St. John, Adio Marchant, Shawn Carter, Stacy Barthe, Anathi Mnyango, Michael Uzowuru, Ayodeji Balogun, Richard Isong (Beyoncé feat. Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter) *WINNER

"Hard Place," written by H.E.R., David Harris, Sam Ashworth & Ruby Amanfu (H.E.R.)

"Juice," written by Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser, Sean Small, Eric Frederic & Melissa Jefferson (Lizzo)

"Make It Better," written by Brandon Anderson, William Smokey Robinson, Alaina Chenevert, Miguel Atwood Ferguson, Daniel Manman Farid Nassar (Anderson .Paak feat. Smokey Robinson)

"No Guidance," written by Christopher Brown, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Josha Lewis, Michee Lebrun, Nija Charles, Teddy Walton, Noah Shebib & Tyler Bryant (Chris Brown feat. Drake)

"Talk," written by Howard Lawrence, Guy Lawrence & Khalid Robinson (Khalid)

Best Dance Performance

Chris Brown feat. Drake, "No Guidance" *WINNER

Beyoncé, "Spirit"

Danileigh feat. Chris Brown, "Easy (Remix)"

Lizzo, "Juice"

Normani, "Motivation"

Teyana Taylor, "WTP"

Video of the Year

Lizzo, "Juice" *WINNER

Alicia Key, "Raise A Man"

Beyoncé, "Spirit"

Childish Gambino, "Feels Like Summer"

Khalid, "Better"

Best Collaboration Performance

Chris Brown feat. Drake, "No Guidance" *WINNER

Ari Lennox feat. J. Cole, "Shea Butter Baby"

Beyoncé feat. Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter, "Brown Skin Girl"

Cardi B & Bruno Mars, "Please Me"

PJ Morton & JOJO, "Say So"

Ty Dolla $ign feat. J. Cole, "Purple Emoji"