...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to and over 105 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From Noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Bette Midler and Macy Gray address backlash over comments deemed transphobic
Midler was slammed for tweeting, "WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name!"
"They don't call us 'women' anymore; they call us 'birthing people' or 'menstruators, and even 'people with vaginas'!," her tweet reads. "Don't let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!"
On Tuesday, the "Hocus Pocus" star retweeted an opinion piece from the New York Times and wrote," PEOPLE OF THE WORLD! My tweet about women was a response to this fascinating and well written piece in the NYT on July 3rd."
"There was no intention of anything exclusionary or transphobic in what I said; it wasn't about that," her tweet concluded.
Gray made some upset after she appeared on Fox Nation's "Piers Morgan Uncensored" and commented, "I will say this and everyone's gonna hate me but as a woman, just because you go change your (body) parts, doesn't make you a woman, sorry."
