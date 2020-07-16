Billy Joel playing a discarded piano is the happy we need right now

You may be right, Billy Joel, it may be crazy to have tossed out that piano.
Video of the superstar musician playing a discarded piano on a sidewalk on Long Island, New York, has been making the rounds.
A rep for Joel confirmed to CNN it indeed is the Piano Man in the video, but did not offer comment.
The 71-year-old performer was captured on what appears to be a cell phone camera, playing a Ragtime-type tune on the piano out near the street.
He's seen wearing a motorcycle helmet and, according to Newsday, he was on a motorcycle ride when he noticed the piano on the curb in the community of Huntington.
"Not bad. The action is good," Joel can be heard saying in the video after tickling the ivories. "It just needs tuning. And the finish is beat. It's a perfectly good piano."
"It's a shame to throw it out," he adds.
Joel suggests donating the piano to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul thrift store, and someone off camera can be heard saying there's a thrift store nearby.
"They'd probably take it," Joel says as he continues to examine and play notes on the piano.
The YouTube video is dated as having been uploaded on June 26. There's no word on the fate of the piano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.