...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Thursday July 29...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Thursday July 29.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be
unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early
evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory today, heat index values up
to 105 expected. For the second Heat Advisory Friday, heat
index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest and
west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
Bob Odenkirk plays Jimmy McGill, also known as Saul Goodman, in "Better Call Saul."
Bob Odenkirk's "Breaking Bad" co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have sent well wishes to the actor after he collapsed on the set of his hit TV show "Better Call Saul."
The 58-year-old suffered a "heart related incident" that caused him to collapse, representatives for the actor told CNN Wednesday, adding he was in a stable condition.
Odenkirk was shooting in New Mexico when he collapsed, according to TMZ, which first broke the story.
Writing on Instagram Wednesday, Cranston said the news had made him "anxious all morning," and urged fans to "take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way."
Meanwhile, actor Paul also posted a photo of Odenkirk on Instagram and wrote alongside it: "I love you my friend."
"Breaking Bad" ran for five seasons between 2008 and 2013 and saw Cranston's Walter White and Paul's Jesse Pinkman initially acquire the services of criminal defense attorney Saul Goodman, played by Odenkirk, to help them launder their money.
Odenkirk's "Better Call Saul," currently in production for its sixth and final season, serves as a prequel to the show and sees him in the titular role.
In a statement, the Odenkirks thanked medical staff for looking after the actor and fans for their well wishes.
News of Odenkirk's condition also prompted messages of support from his "Better Call Saul" co-stars.
Michael McKean, who plays his brother, Chuck, in the series, was one of many wishing the actor well on social media. "Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother," McKean tweeted.
For his role as Saul Goodman, Odenkirk has been nominated for four Golden Globe Awards and four Primetime Emmy Awards.
He has previously served as a writer for "Saturday Night Live" and co-created and co-starred in the HBO sketch comedy series "Mr. Show with Bob and David."
