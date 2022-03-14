Bob Odenkirk would like to be more like Bob Saget

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
southeast at 5 to 10 mph with occasional gusts to 15 mph possible.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Bob Odenkirk, left, and Bob Saget. Following what he calls a "heart incident," actor Bob Odenkirk is looking to the late Bob Saget for a new way to live.
"I only met [Saget] one time and he really was a genuinely sweet guy who cared about other people," Odenkirk said. "And you could have a brief conversation with him and feel very connected very quickly. I would like to try to be a little more like him as I move forward."
Saget's cause of death was determined to be "blunt head trauma," according to the autopsy report released by the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office.
The 41st annual Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival is coming up, and this year’s event will mark a special milestone. Sakura, the festival mascot, will celebrate her first birthday at the event. She hosted a pre-birthday appearance at Ingles on Salem Road Saturday, March 12. Click for more.
