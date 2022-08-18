Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of injuring her and verbally abusing their children during a heated encounter aboard a private jet in 2016, according to an FBI report provided to CNN by a source.

In the heavily redacted report, which was released to both parties as a result of a freedom of information of act request, the actress told agents that while traveling back to California with Pitt and their six children following a two-week vacation, her then husband had been drinking when he told her to accompany him to the back of the plane after he had a​ tense interaction with one of their children.

