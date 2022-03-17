Britney Spears deletes her Instagram account again By Lisa Respers France, CNN Mar 17, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Insert the obligatory "Oops, she did it again" reference here.Britney Spears has once again disappeared from InstagramOn Wednesday, her followers noticed that Spears had deactivated her account, just as she had back in September.She had most recently been using her account to speak out about her fractured familial relationships and what she says was how she was treated during her conservatorship that ended last year. In September, she was only gone from Instagram for a week before returning to celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Tags Cnn Britney Spears Celebrities Companies Facebook Instagram More Entertainment 