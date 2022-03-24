Britney Spears doesn't keep up with the Kardashians By Lisa Respers France, CNN Mar 24, 2022 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Britney Spears does not know who Pete Davidson or Scott Disick are, but she finds them funny.In a since deleted Instagram post that has been shared on social media, Spears reposted Disick's Instagram Story that included footage of Davidson and some friends nodding off while watching a movie.Disick captioned it "Boyz night was wild.""Sorry had to repost this," the caption of Spears' repost read. "No idea who these people in the video are but it made me laugh so hard!!!" Davidson is the current boyfriend of Kim Kardashian and Disick is the father of her sister, Kourtney Kardashian's, three children.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +9 Breaking down the types of scholarships available to students College Ave put together a list of various scholarships that students may be eligible for when it comes to covering the cost of college. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Britney Spears Celebrities Scott Disick Pete Davidson Cinema Broadcasting Events Cable News Network Caption Instagram Story Warnermedia Company More Entertainment Entertainment Britney Spears doesn't keep up with the Kardashians By Lisa Respers France, CNN 54 min ago 0 Features Netflix Renews ‘Love Is Blind’ Through Season 5, Sets Year-Round Reality Romance Slate (VIDEO) Meredith Jacobs, TV InsiderUpdated 10 min ago 0 Features ‘Killing It’: Craig Robinson’s Peacock Series Sets Premiere, Unveils New Trailer (VIDEO) Meaghan Darwish, TV InsiderUpdated 10 min ago 0 Features Roush Review: Apple’s Gorgeous ‘Pachinko’ Tells a Multigenerational Tale of Sacrifice and Cultural Identity Matt Roush, TV InsiderUpdated 10 min ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Must Read One Man's Opinion: Our straight E student CAL THOMAS: The many forms of censorship RONDA RICH: Tink’s Heart: She said/he said, part two Obituaries Betty Joyce Perkins McPherson Mar 22, 2022 Conyers, GA Betty Joyce McPherson, age 87 of Conyers, died Tue… Joyce Ann Causey Lown Mar 20, 2022 Macon, GA Joyce Ann Causey Lown, 88, entered her eternal home … » More Obituaries Latest e-Editions Rockdale Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Newton Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Enter for a Chance to Win Tickets to the Opening Night Game for the Gwinnett Stripers » More Contests Latest Citizen classified ads Home Furnished room for rent with semi private bath in private Furnished room for rent with semi private bath in private… Dog British Lab puppies yellow 3 male/3 female Very high pedigree British Lab puppies yellow 3 male/3 female Very high pedi… Home 4 Apts, Homes or condos for people with bad credit! $475 4 Apts, Homes or condos for people with bad credit! We lo… » More classified ads Join the Conversation Crystal SMITH said: LOVE YOU MEME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! View more Dawg said: Well written Alice, to the point accurate and Factual. Thanks View more guest59 said: Everyone please get out and vote View more » More recent comments Latest News HEALTH: Cyclic vomiting syndrome more common than thought Britney Spears doesn't keep up with the Kardashians Netflix Renews ‘Love Is Blind’ Through Season 5, Sets Year-Round Reality Romance Slate (VIDEO) Stephen Wilhite, who created GIFs, dies at 74 ‘Killing It’: Craig Robinson’s Peacock Series Sets Premiere, Unveils New Trailer (VIDEO) Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesConyers man identified as gunman who caused SWAT situation that shut down Interstate 85Patient care tech at Piedmont Newton provides home to COVID patient with nowhere to goConyers makes changes to tractor trailer parking lotsHeritage hires Ryan Andrews as new head football coachNewton County offering free pet vaccination, microchip clinicSoil & Water Supervisor Kenny Johnson seeking re-election despite refusal to attend meetingsConyers Police to purchase radar, camera, restraint devicesNewton County Juvenile Court to add truancy intake officerWoman's body found in creek near Colony Drive in CovingtonRockdale County Jail Blotter Images Videos Newspaper Ads Trending Recipes Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Travel Georgia +52 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Barrow County, Georgia Continuing our series #TravelGeorgia, we take a photo tour of Barrow County, Georgia. Click for more. +59 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Oglethorpe County, Georgia Continuing our series #TravelGeorgia, we take a photo tour of Oglethorpe County, Georgia. Click for more. +46 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Madison County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Madison County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. #TravelGeorgia Click for more. +46 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Athens-Clarke County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Athens-Clarke County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. #TravelGeorgia Click for more. +73 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. Click for more. +71 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +30 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County, Georgia This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. +62 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.