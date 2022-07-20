Scattered thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 20, 2022 @ 9:41 am
Bruce Willis revisited the site of one of his most famous films.
The actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, posted a video on her verified Instagram account recently that showed her husband visiting Fox Plaza in Los Angeles, which was the setting for Nakatomi Plaza in his now iconic 1988 film, "Die Hard."
"Nakatomi Plaza 34 years later #happymovieanniversary #diehard @20thcenturystudios," she wrote in the comments.
Willis' family announced in March that the star would be taking a break from acting due to his being diagnosed with aphasia that is affecting his cognitive abilities.
According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia is "a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate" and can be caused by a stroke, head injury, a brain tumor or a disease.
Since his diagnosis his wife has shared updates about Willis' life, including him enjoying a game of basketball with some friends.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Stacker compiled a list of the 50 biggest retailers in the country, using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation. Click for more.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the most popular posts on RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
FOR SALE 1981 Ranger Bass boat. Excellent condtion,kept i…
COVINGTON, Alcovy Crossing Sub. ROOM FOR RENT (Singles On…
CBD Vending Machine coming soon to Arbor Place Mall 6700 …
guest97
said:
Please share the address of the farmer's market for those who do not live in the city and will have to navigate there. Thanks!
View more
Kelly
said:
tomgahunter
said:
Lots of waste here,, JUST VOTE NO
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather affecting Rockdale and Newton Counties.
Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen delivered to your email.
Get headlines from the Newton Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
Daily sports headlines from Newton Citizen.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign up for Rockdale and Newton Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Rockdale and Newton Counties sprinkled with recipes.
Get headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the Rockdale and Newton Citizen e-editions delivered directly to your email inbox every Wednesday and Sunday morning.
Get daily sports headlines from the Rockdale Citizen delivered to your email inbox.
Keep up with local events in Rockdale and Newton Counties. Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox, too.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.