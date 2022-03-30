Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting because of health condition

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MOST OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG WINDS...
Sustained winds of 15 to 25 MPH can be expected along with gusts
of 25 to 40 MPH. In areas of higher elevations and ridgetops of
North Georgia, sustained winds over 30 MPH with occasional gusts
over 50 MPH may be possible by the afternoon through the early
evening. With a surge of moisture moving in ahead of a storm
system expected overnight, relative humidities will likely bottom
out in the low to mid 30s for several hours this afternoon.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions are expected for any
ongoing fires.
Burning outdoors is not recommended. If you do burn outside, use
extreme caution.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 45 mph
expected. Occasional wind gusts over 50 mph will be possible in
the higher elevations and along ridgetops in far northern
Georgia as well.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast,
northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Bruce Willis, here in 2018, is taking a break from acting due to a health condition.
Bruce Willis is suffering from a medical condition that is affecting his cognitive abilities and will be taking a break from acting, his family shared Wednesday.
In a post on his daughter Rumer's verified Instagram account, the caption on a photo of the "Die Hard" actor read: "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."
"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the caption continued. "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. "
According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia is "a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate" and can be caused by a stroke, head injury, a brain tumor or a disease.
The caption went on to read that the family is "moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."
"As Bruce always says, "Live it up" and together we plan to do just that," it concluded, along with the names of his former wife, Demi Moore, who also shared the post, their daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, as well as his current wife, Emma, and their daughters Mabel and Evelyn.
