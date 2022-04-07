Bruce Willis' wife Emma shares video and photos of him By Lisa Respers France, CNN Apr 7, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis got back to nature recently.Heming Willis shared a video Tuesday on her Instagram Stories of her husband walking near a river with her and their 10-year-old daughter Mabel.She also posted photos on her verified Instagram of her and a smiling Willis posing in nature."Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat #offthegrid" read the caption of the photos she credited as taken by Mabel. Willis has stepped away from his acting career as he deals with aphasia which is affecting his cognitive abilities.Aphasia affects a person's ability to communicate, making it difficult to write, speak and sometimes process what others are saying.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +194 PHOTOS: Georgia Bulldogs Spring Football Practice Scenes from 2022 Georgia Bulldogs spring football practice sessions in Athens. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Bruce Willis Celebrities Emma Heming Willis Photo Mabel Photography Aphasia Caption Ability More Entertainment Entertainment Khloe Kardashian says Tristan Thompson is 'not the guy for me' By Lisa Respers France, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Features ‘iCarly’ Season 2 Premiere First Look: Carly & Freddie Share Awkward Kiss (VIDEO) Kelli Boyle, TV InsiderUpdated 23 min ago 0 Features Krysta Rodriguez & Lauren Lapkus Join CBS Comedy Pilot ‘Sober Companion’ Martin Holmes, TV InsiderUpdated 53 min ago 0 Features Dead Hot: The Ghosts on ‘Ghosts’ TV Insider Staff, TV InsiderUpdated 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Must Read One Man's Opinion: When Nixon wore the white hat DAVID CARROLL: 'Fresh Prints' on Chris Rock’s Face CAL THOMAS: A second 'Contract with America' Obituaries Sara Hatcher Williams Apr 5, 2022 Sarasota, FL Sara Hatcher Williams of Sarasota, FL and formerl… Shelton Keaton Apr 5, 2022 Newnan, GA Shelton "Buster" Keaton of Newnan, GA (previously o… Charles Miller Akin Apr 3, 2022 Social Circle, GA Charles Miller Akin, Sr. 'Charlie', 85 years… » More Obituaries Latest e-Editions Rockdale Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Newton Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Latest Citizen classified ads Roommates COVINGTON, 30014 PRIVATE BUNGALOW(Singles Only) Alcovy Crossing Fully furnished with $650 COVINGTON, 30014 PRIVATE BUNGALOW(Singles Only) Alcovy Cr… Ads Do you need Business Funding Today? -Get up to 25K Do you need Business Funding Today? -Get up to 25K Instan… Home Furnished room for rent with semi private bath in private Furnished room for rent with semi private bath in private… » More classified ads Join the Conversation PMA said: It makes sense that a large company wants to try to find the cheap property to build on and minimal taxes involving that company- (profits hig… View more budgetvet said: Although I appreciate your attempt to normalize what is currently happening, I believe all you have done is to trivialize the issue.Males and … View more KathyC. said: If Laundrie's parents had told the police and Gabby's parents what I believe they knew, then their son might still be alive. He would be in pr… View more » More recent comments Latest News Pakistan's top court rules that blocking a no-confidence vote against Imran Khan was unconstitutional Khloe Kardashian says Tristan Thompson is 'not the guy for me' Nancy Pelosi tests positive for Covid-19, spokesman says UN suspends Russia from Human Rights Council This incredibly potent planet-warming gas just set another record for the second year in a row Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesGet your back yard ready for hummingbirdsConyers woman, Jackson man sentenced to federal prison for distributing methDr. Jackson L. Gates opens new practice in ConyersJoint Development Authority takes next step in Rivian projectPeek's Chapel Baptist Church welcomes new ministerRockdale County Commission Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. proposes $15 an hour wage for all county employees during State of County addressHEALTH SCORES: March 25 - April 1Rivian opponents pray over land where auto assembly plant proposedNewton Sheriff's Office involved in standoff with teensNewton County Jail Blotter Images Videos Newspaper Ads Trending Recipes Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Travel Georgia +63 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Jackson County, Georgia Continuing our series #TravelGeorgia, we take a photo tour of Jackson County, Georgia. Click for more. +58 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Oconee County, Georgia Continuing our series #TravelGeorgia, we take a photo tour of Oconee County, Georgia. Click for more. +52 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Barrow County, Georgia Continuing our series #TravelGeorgia, we take a photo tour of Barrow County, Georgia. Click for more. +59 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Oglethorpe County, Georgia Continuing our series #TravelGeorgia, we take a photo tour of Oglethorpe County, Georgia. Click for more. +46 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Madison County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Madison County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. #TravelGeorgia Click for more. +46 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Athens-Clarke County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Athens-Clarke County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. #TravelGeorgia Click for more. +73 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. Click for more. +71 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +30 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County, Georgia This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. +62 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.