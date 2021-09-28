BTS staging four concerts at SoFi Stadium By Lisa Respers France, CNN Sep 28, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save K-pop's most famous boy band has announced additional show dates in North America, with four special nights at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.BTS will be performing there on November 27, November 28, December 1, and December 2.The announcement came as a happy surprise for fans of the group who had canceled their world tour weeks ago due to the ongoing pandemic. It will mark the first time BTS and their ARMY (as their followers are known) will get to enjoy an in-person event since the 2019 BTS tour "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" [The Final].The news arrives on the heels of their recent announcement of the live-streaming concert "BTS Permission To Dance On Stage" that will occur on October 24. The concerts at SoFi Stadium, an indoor-outdoor venue, will follow all national and regional health regulations and protocols.Registration to purchase presale tickets for the new tour dates is happening now through Saturday, October 2 at Ticketmaster.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Bts Companies Concerts And Musical Performances Music Music And Dance Music Groups And Artists Musical Groups Sofi Concert Sofi Stadium Show Date Tour Permission Protocol Ticket More Entertainment +9 Multimedia featured I fled for a new life! Did you know these stars were refugees? Bang Showbiz 2 sec ago 0 Entertainment Cheryl Burke shares update on her Covid diagnosis. Remains in competition for now By Marianne Garvey, CNNUpdated 11 min ago 0 Entertainment See Philip Seymour Hoffman's son star in Paul Thomas Anderson's 'Licorice Pizza' By Marianne Garvey, CNN 4 hrs ago 0 Entertainment BTS staging four concerts at SoFi Stadium By Lisa Respers France, CNN 4 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Must Read One Man's Opinion: Another one bites the dust DAVID CARROLL: Don’t feed the beast CAL THOMAS: The forces destroying America Obituaries June McCrackin Knight Sep 24, 2021 Mansfield, GA June McCrackin Knight Kristen Renee Fowler Sep 22, 2021 Social Circle, GA Kristen Renee Fowler, age 46 of Social Circl… John Ignacio Bruno Sep 22, 2021 Snellville, GA Mr. John Ignacio Bruno, age 76 passed away Thur… » More Obituaries Latest e-Editions Rockdale Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Newton Citizen E-Edition To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To subscribe to the e-edition, click here. Travel Georgia +73 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia Take a photo tour of Moultrie and Colquitt County, Georgia, part of our series "Travel Georgia," exploring places to visit in the state. Click for more. +71 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter, County Georgia In the latest from our series "Travel Georgia," take a photo tour of Americus and Sumter County, Georgia. Click for more. +30 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County, Georgia This photo tour of Dawson, Sasser, and Terrell County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. +62 TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County, Georgia This photo tour of Sylvester and Worth County is part of our Travel Georgia series. Click for more. We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service. Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or contributing today. Latest Citizen classified ads Staffing RETAIL SALES ASSOCIATE RETAIL SALES ASSOCIATE Jonesboro, Clayton, GA 30236 Job d… Staffing RETAIL SALES (Gun Department) Job location: Jonesboro, Clayton, GA RETAIL SALES (Gun Department) Job location: Jonesboro, Cl… Roommates COVINGTON, 30014 PRIVATE BUNGALOW(Singles Only) Alcovy Crossing Fully furnished with $600 COVINGTON, 30014 PRIVATE BUNGALOW(Singles Only) Alcovy Cr… » More classified ads Join the Conversation tomgahunter said: Gary Black all the way View more tomgahunter said: 3 members of the BOC are beyond hope. We are now Clayton County View more tomgahunter said: when do we officially merge with Clayton count? Our BOC is totally out of control. View more » More recent comments Latest News SMITH: Getting it right a challenge in college football coaching hires Here's everything Amazon announced at its big product event — including a $999 robot Accused violent felons are eligible for release in Georgia due to backlog Cheryl Burke shares update on her Covid diagnosis. Remains in competition for now Tesla's 'full self-driving' could be days away. Here's what you need to know. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesChiefs coach Andy Reid released from hospital17-year-old charged in murder of Conyers manPedestrian struck, killed on Old Atlanta HighwayLocal newborn twins receive care they need close to homeCovington Police Department arrests two suspects in rash of entering auto incidentsRockdale County Jail BlotterThis is the city hit hardest by extreme poverty in GeorgiaK-9 Officer Tom-Tom's death under investigationNewborn teen arrested on Gwinnett murder chargeMother and toddler fall to their deaths at San Diego Padres baseball stadium, police say Images Videos Newspaper Ads Trending Recipes Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.