The annual Burning Man Festival in Nevada's Black Rock Desert draws quite the crowd every year.
Naturally the mixture of art, music and community is attractive to celebs and this year a few showed up and out.
And thanks to the wonder that is social media, we don't have to guess who was there.
This year's theme was "Metamorphoses" and that lent itself to all types of interesting attire.
Paris Hilton posted a video of herself, shades on and holding out the train of her outfit, surrounded by twinkling stars.
We also got treated to footage of her "riding" a giant unicorn while each glowed in neon lights.
"Living my best life at #BurningMan with my #SpiritAnimal," the caption read.
Superstar DJ/producer Diplo claimed a special delivery to the event and proceeded to get his festival on from there.
"Popeye's heard I wanted to try their sandwich so they sent me some in a jet.... Wendy's your move," said the caption of a photo showing him stepping from the plane with bags.
One of his photos showed him crossing paths with Hilton and DJ/producer Blondish.
According to the Burning Man site, its "intention is to generate society that connects each individual to his or her creative powers, to participation in community, to the larger realm of civic life, and to the even greater world of nature that exists beyond society."
Season 27 "Dancing With the Stars" winner and professional dancer Sharna Burgess seems to have tuned into that.
She wrote on Instagram of the event: "So much to journal and process before I can articulate just how special my last 10 days has been."
"Filled with unlimitedness in every possible emotional, creative, intellectual and spiritual way," Burgess wrote. "It was everything. Ugh.. the smile on my face is massive and genuine and my heart is so full."
This year's Burning Man ran from August 25 to September 2.